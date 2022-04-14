8 Money-Saving Tips for Your Easter Celebration

Shutterstock.com

Easter is Sunday, April 17, this year, which is just around the corner. If you’re hosting celebrations for the holiday, you might be wondering how you’re going to get everything together and how much it’s going to cost. Especially if you have kids in the family, Easter eggs, decorations and candy can start to add up. Here’s how to keep costs down that will also help keep stress down.

Don’t Buy Premade Easter Baskets

It might seem quick and easy to buy Easter baskets that have already been filled with candy and goodies, but the truth is you can do that yourself for way less cash. Stop by your nearest dollar store and pick up baskets (or if you can find any around the house, that’s even better). Fill them with dollar store candy and treats and you’ll definitely save on trying to buy premium baskets. Remember, if it’s premade, you’re paying for that convenience, too. Save yourself some cash and do it yourself. You can even add a little customized touch that will make the baskets even better.

Get Strategic About Purchasing Eggs

Stores generally try to increase the price of eggs during the week of Easter knowing how in demand they’ll be. Shop smart and buy them a week ahead of time. If you have a Costco membership, buy your eggs there. Costco customers report getting much better deals on eggs at Costco than at the grocery store.

Make Your Own Egg Dye

If you’re planning on having an egg painting station at your Easter celebration, this tip is crucial. Going back to the convenience cost, if you buy an egg dye kit, you’re paying for the convenience. You can easily make lots of dye yourself for less. All you need is equal parts vinegar, food coloring and water.

Ask Guests To Bring Dishes

Just because you’re hosting doesn’t mean you need to make every course of a meal. Ask guests if they wouldn’t mind bringing appetizers, drinks, desserts and sides. This way, you can focus on the main course and don’t have to worry about purchasing everything else. Plus, guests are sure to bring something they like, so the pressure is off to satisfy every guest.

Use Coupons

Food, decorations and other Easter goodies can be bought at a discount if you get good coupons. On a recent check of Savings.com, Michaels was offering 50% off coupons for Easter decorations, and Ghiradelli was offering 20% off chocolate. MyGroceryDeals.com is another great resource that gives you access to coupons from your favorite local grocery stores, which can help save money on any dishes you’re making for Easter meals. In fact, you can visit these coupon sites first to see what’s on sale, then plan your menu around the best deals.

Make Your Own Decorations

You probably have some craft supplies around the house that you can fix into colorful Easter decorations. Or if you don’t, you can quickly pick some up construction paper, glitter and glue from the dollar store. Pinterest is a great resource for cheap and quick crafts you can make by yourself that won’t cost as much as ones that are pre-assembled. There are also tons of free printables online that you can easily print off at home and hang around your house.

Visit Thrift Stores for Clothes

The perfect Easter dress for your daughter might be something you’re looking for at high end department stores and sites, but it’s probably a better idea to go for something secondhand. Chances are, your growing daughter won’t fit into it next year, so you’ll spend a lot of money for just one wear. Visit local thrift stores or eBay to browse gently worn clothing that will look absolutely great and save you cash at the same time.

Shop Smart for Flowers

Flowers are essential to create the spring atmosphere Easter calls for, but paying for a full flower arrangement is incredibly expensive. Instead, make your own arrangements from grocery store flowers that cost a fraction of the price of ordering from a florist. Carnations are one of the cheaper flowers and look beautiful, so keep that in mind when you’re looking for deals. You can use vases and glasses you have at home and spread the flowers all throughout the house.

