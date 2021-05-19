8-month-old boy, father found dead at Garland apartments; police say man killed himself

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

An 8-month-old baby boy and his father were found dead Tuesday at a Garland apartment complex, Garland police said Wednesday.

Detectives believe the man, who authorities found in a garage, took his own life.

Garland police are waiting for the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death for the infant, who did not appear to have any external injuries.

Garland police have not released the names of the father or the baby.

Garland police responded to a call about 5 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported that her baby was not breathing and a man was dead in the 6300 block of North Shiloh Road in Garland.

When they arrived, Garland police administered CPR to the baby, who was then taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where he died.

The man was found dead in the garage, Garland police said.

Garland police said the man was the baby’s father and he was in a relationship with the mother.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” Garland police said in a statement released on Wednesday. “Our police department has a victim’s assistance advocate to provide help to the family. We are also providing grief assistance to our first responders who responded to the call for help.”

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows slain Dallas 4-year-old being taken from bed

    About two hours before a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a Dallas street, a man lifted the sleeping boy from his bed and carried him away, court documents say, citing home surveillance video. The boy, whom authorities identified Monday as Cash Gernon, was being taken care of by the girlfriend of Cash's father, police said. The girlfriend, who said Cash's father had been absent since March, identified the person who took Cash from his bed at 5 a.m. Saturday as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, police said.

  • Mother of young woman found dead in Raleigh believes someone is responsible

    Raleigh police have not said whether they are investigating the 22-year-old’s death as a homicide.

  • Arrest in kidnapping and murder of Dallas 4-year-old

    Authorities have not yet released a possible motive. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has more on the investigation.

  • Teen arrested in connection with killing of child found in middle of Texas street

    The 4-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was found dead in the middle of the block before 7 a.m. CT Saturday, according to police.

  • 'Unfillable' memorial honors Texas school shooting victims

    A memorial honoring the 10 people who were killed during a shooting at a Texas high school in 2018 was unveiled on Tuesday, the third anniversary of the deadly incident. On May 18, 2018, eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School, when another student opened fire inside the campus about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of Houston. The empty chair’s exaggerated height “re-enforces the concept that the chair will never be filled and will sit in commemoration of those lost too soon,” according to a foundation of current and former students as well as parents and community members behind the memorial.

  • Princess Diana gave me information in faked bank statements, claims Martin Bashir

    Martin Bashir told a BBC inquiry that information contained in faked bank statements came from Princess Diana, The Telegraph can disclose. The mocked-up bank statements are at the heart of an inquiry led by Lord Dyson, the Master of the Rolls, into the conduct of Bashir in securing his world exclusive interview with the princess in 1995. Lord Dyson has completed his detailed report, due to be published this week and expected to contain damning criticism of Bashir, 58, who resigned as the BBC's religion editor on grounds of ill-health ahead of its publication. The bank statements showed fake payments from a tabloid newspaper and from an offshore company totalling £10,500 going into a bank account of a company owned by the former head of security of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. Bashir is accused of using the false statements to gain Earl Spencer's trust and persuade him to introduce the journalist to his sister. Princess Diana went on to give the famous interview to Bashir for the BBC's Panorama in which she declared that "there were three of us in this marriage" in reference to Prince Charles's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Bashir showed mocked up bank statements to Diana's brother The Telegraph now understands that Bashir defended the use of the mocked-up statements by insisting he only did it after being given the information by Princess Diana. He has told Lord Dyson she was the source of the claims that payments were made into the account of Alan Waller, Earl Spencer’s former head of security. Bashir approached a freelance graphics artist who worked for the BBC and requested he mock up bank statements showing the payments. The statements were later shown to Earl Spencer. Princess Diana, according to Bashir, later withdrew claims about the payments and there is no suggestion Mr Waller was receiving such payments. It would be impossible for all the information to have come from Princess Diana since one of the companies alleged to have made payments to Waller was an obscure offshore business with which only Bashir was familiar as a result of a previous unrelated investigation he had carried out for Panorama. Mocking up was ‘common practice at Panorama’ Bashir is understood to have told Lord Dyson that he mocked up the statements because it was a common practice for Panorama journalists at the time and that they were useful to keep in a file for any future investigation. Lord Dyson is investigating whether the statements and other methods deployed by Bashir were instrumental in securing the Diana interview.

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • Marilyn Manson’s Former Assistant Sues Singer for Sexual Assault and Battery

    Singer allegedly would hand her to his friends and give them permission to grope her

  • The FBI is investigating a possible scheme to illegally fund Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 reelection in Maine

    A naval contractor whom Collins once helped is being accused of illegally funding her 2020 reelection by transferring $150,000 into a super PAC.

  • Suspect led investigators to the body of Mollie Tibbetts, Iowa prosecutor tells jurors

    Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with murdering the University of Iowa student in summer 2018.

  • 'Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals' tour postponed until 2022

    Organisers said the tour was not possible 'unless the show has the opportunity to perform to full capacity houses'.

  • 12 celebrities who have opened up about their choice to not have kids

    Parenting is not the right path for everyone. These celebrities have opened up about their decisions not to have children for various reasons.

  • ‘Fear Street’ Teaser: Netflix’s R-Rated R.L. Stine Horror Trilogy Streams Over Three Weeks

    The streaming giant is making an event out of its "Fear Street" trilogy by debuting the three installments over three weeks.

  • J.D. Martinez

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Garden centres to be banned from selling peat compost in bid to limit carbon emissions

    Garden centres will be banned from selling peat-based compost under Government plans to protect the natural world and limit carbon emissions, the Environment Secretary will announce on Tuesday. Legally binding targets to protect numbers of at-risk animals such as red squirrels and hedgehogs by 2030 will also be unveiled alongside the trebling of tree planting by the end of 2024. A new reintroduction task force could see the return of wildcats, beavers and other animals lost to the UK. "This is a huge step forward, and a world leading measure in the year of COP15 and COP26 as we build back greener from the pandemic," George Eustice is expected to say during a speech from Delamere Forest, Cheshire. "We hope that this will be the Net Zero equivalent for nature, spurring action of the scale required to address the biodiversity crisis." Under the plan, the Government will be expected to report annually on its progress in tackling the decline of wildlife in the UK, with 15 per cent of species now at risk of extinction, according to the 2019 State of Nature report. The Government will also plan to restore 35,000 hectares of degraded peatland, which acts as a vital carbon store as well as helping to stem floods, but can emit greenhouse gases when it is in a poor condition or when it is dug up for horticulture.

  • Josh Flagg Represented the Buyer of Katy Perry's $7.475M Home: Details

    Josh Flagg is no stranger to finding buyers for celebrity homes, and in his latest high-profile deal, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent helped a client purchase one of Katy Perry's gorgeous abodes. "Just Sold in Beverly Hills," Josh captioned an Instagram post showing a Los Angeles Times article announcing the news. "Represented buyer." According to Variety's Dirt, the 4,410 square-foot home, which the singer reportedly used as a guesthouse, has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an oval-shaped swimming pool, and mountain views. The notable property is just one of many Josh has worked on in the last year. In January, he announced that he and his husband, Bobby Boyd, found a buyer for Matthew Perry's Malibu beach house. "Could I beeeee anymore excited to announce the sale of this home?! he captioned an Instagram post at the time. "JUST SOLD OVER ASKING! Matthew Perry’s Malibu mansion for $13,100,000 with [Bobby]." Just two months prior, he revealed he had teamed up with Josh Altman to co-list Kim Kardashian's former home for $5.295 million. In July 2020, Josh announced that he represented the buyer in yet another major sale. "We closed today, escrow on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo [Giannulli]’s house," he told Extra at the time. "We closed that today, which was a great sale. That one we sold to my buddy Justin [Mateen], who created Tinder… We closed that at $18.75 [million]." “It’s just stunning," he added. "Really a magnificent house." Want more Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Catch up on the latest season through the Bravo app.

  • Duran Duran Release New Single, ‘Invisible,’ Off Upcoming Album, Future Past

    Duran Duran is back with a brand new single, "Invisible" to jumpstart the buildup to their next album, Future Past, which will be out on Oct. 22. But not only is "Invisible" the first single for a new album but it's also accompanied by a groundbreaking music video that sees the band collaborate with an AI…

  • Actor Charles Grodin has died at 86

    Actor Charles Grodin, a familiar face on TV and in the movies, has died of bone marrow cancer at age 86.

  • Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry extended after criticism

    Business minister Paul Scully says the bolstered inquiry "will get to the bottom of this appalling affair".

  • Why Makeup Sex Is Out of the Question for Pink and Husband Carey Hart

    The iconic rocker opened up to E! News' Justin Sylvester about balancing superstardom and motherhood at the premiere of her documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far.