8-month-old boy, father found dead at Garland apartments; police say man killed himself

An 8-month-old baby boy and his father were found dead Tuesday at a Garland apartment complex, Garland police said Wednesday.

Detectives believe the man, who authorities found in a garage, took his own life.

Garland police are waiting for the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death for the infant, who did not appear to have any external injuries.

Garland police have not released the names of the father or the baby.

Garland police responded to a call about 5 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported that her baby was not breathing and a man was dead in the 6300 block of North Shiloh Road in Garland.

When they arrived, Garland police administered CPR to the baby, who was then taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where he died.

The man was found dead in the garage, Garland police said.

Garland police said the man was the baby’s father and he was in a relationship with the mother.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” Garland police said in a statement released on Wednesday. “Our police department has a victim’s assistance advocate to provide help to the family. We are also providing grief assistance to our first responders who responded to the call for help.”