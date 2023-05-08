8-month-old fatally shot as mother and father fight over handgun, Texas officials say

A mother and father are facing charges after a fight over a handgun led to their infant daughter’s death, Texas officials told news outlets.

The 20-year-old dad and 21-year-old mom got into an argument in San Antonio, on April 12, about money and a pistol, WOAI reported. The dad had taken the gun, which belonged to the mom, and she wanted it back.

At some point during the fight, the dad got into a car, with the pistol tucked into his waistband, KSAT reported. Holding their 8-month-old baby in one arm, the mom reached into the vehicle with the other and tried to grab the gun.

The man kept hold of the weapon, and as they each struggled to pull it away from the other, it went off, shooting the mom and the baby, according to the station.

A bullet went through the mom’s hand and hit the baby girl, police told the KENS. The girl died at a hospital.

The mother was arrested after being released from the hospital, however, the dad ran from the scene, according to the outlet.

He remained on the run until San Antonio police arrested him at a local motel on May 6, a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson told McClatchy News. He was arrested on a charge of injury to child resulting in serious bodily injury.

