8-month-old Harrison Twp. boy ID'd whose death is under investigation

Aug. 20—The death of an 8-month-old Harrison Twp. boy on Thursday morning is under investigation.

The boy was identified as Katrell Smith, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger released Friday evening.

Medics and deputies were dispatched just before 9 a.m. Thursday to the 5200 block of Embassy Place on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive 8-month-old male infant," a release stated.

The baby, who lived at the residence, was taken by Harrison Twp. Fire Department medics to Dayton Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The boy's cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

His death is under investigation by the coroner's office and Special Investigation Unit of the sheriff's office.