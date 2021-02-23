8-month-old shot in head by dad during fight between parents, Tennessee police say

An 8-month-old girl is in “critical but stable condition” after being shot in the head during an argument between her mother and father over the weekend, Tennessee authorities say.

Police said the shooting unfolded at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in Columbia, about 45 miles south of Nashville.

The child’s father, 21-year-old Kobia Eugene Lloyd, is now wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Authorities say Lloyd was in “an altercation” with the mother of his children when he fired a handgun into a car occupied by the 22-year-old woman and their three kids — ages 2, 1 and 8 months old. A bullet struck the youngest child in the head, police said in a news release.

The baby girl was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Lloyd remains at large and is also facing charges of felony reckless endangerment and aggravated child endangerment in the incident, according to authorities.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident or Lloyd’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman upset by husband’s ‘cruel’ prank idea: ‘It’s bullying for sure’

    No one was amused by the husband's prank once they heard what it was. The post Woman upset by husband’s ‘cruel’ prank idea: ‘It’s bullying for sure’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Trapped in crashed truck for hours, Midlands man dies following wreck, coroner says

    The crash happened at about midnight but wasn’t discovered until hours later that morning, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • Tiger Woods injured in crash that required ‘jaws of life’ rescue, L.A. sheriff says

    The golfer was in California for a photo shoot.

  • Man charged with attempted murder after being arrested at Columbia home, sheriff says

    The 33-year-old is accused of shooting at an apartment on S. Beltline Boulevard following an argument with residents, the sheriff’s department said.

  • 28-Year-Old Dad-to-Be Dies in Explosion While Building 'Gender-Reveal' Device

    Christopher Pekny died while putting together a device to be used at a child's "gender reveal" party, according to New York State Police

  • One dead after Tuesday morning crash at U.S. 27 and I-75 near Weston, FHP says

    A Palm Beach Gardens man died Tuesday morning in a crash at the intersection of Interstate 75 and U.S. 27 in Broward County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

  • Ohio police officer fired in 2019 shooting of shoplifting suspect

    Blake Rogers received more than $90,000 for 19 months of paid leave while investigators determined whether the shooting was justified.

  • Family of Americans held in Iran want any deal to free them

    The family of a father and son detained for years in Iran appealed Monday to President Joe Biden to make the freeing of Iranian American detainees a condition of any deals or concessions with that country. “It is beyond outrageous for Iran to continue playing with my father’s life,” said Babak Namazi, whose 84-year-old father, Baquer Namazi, is marking his fifth year under Iranian control. The Biden administration and Iranian officials have signaled to each other in recent months that they want to reenter a 2015 nuclear pact, in which Iran accepts limits on its nuclear program in exchange for easing of international sanctions.

  • My NFL Boyfriend Left Me For Dead. I Won't Let Him Get Away With It.

    Alleah Taylor, 27, tells her story—in her own words.

  • Madelaine Petsch Shared Her 10-Minute Butt-Destroying Workout

    Petsch demonstrated the 10 moves that make up her favorite butt workout while showing off her new collection with Fabletics.

  • 10 surprising sources of carbs, from protein shakes to processed meat

    Carbs are in just about everything. Unexpected sources of carbs include meats, seafood, dairy, nuts, sauces, supplements, and spices.

  • Driver in hit-and-run had potentially fatal .77% blood alcohol content, Oregon cops say

    The reading was nine times Oregon’s legal driving limit.

  • NCAA basketball betting: Should bettors trust the Big Ten during March Madness?

    Will this be the season the Big Ten breaks its 21-year national championship drought in college basketball?

  • 'Fright of their lives': Moment drug dealers accidentally open front door to armed police

    Wesley Carter, 39, and Keelan Simpson, 24, were surprised to find armed police ready to raid a flat they were leaving in Birmingham.

  • Israeli soldiers clean beach after massive tar pollution

    Israeli soldiers scramble to clean the Hof Hasharon beach after a massive tar contamination hit the country's Mediterranean shore.

  • 'We've got a shared sensibility': Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up to launch new podcast

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have launched a new podcast, in which the pair intimately discuss race, fatherhood and the country’s painful divisions. The liberal icons - two of America’s biggest names - have teamed up in an unlikely pairing for the eight-part series Renegades: Born in the USA. The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Mr Obama and his wife, Michelle, and hosted by platform Spotify, which described it as the highest-profile collaboration in the history of podcasting. "On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common,” Mr Obama says, introducing the first episode, Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship. “But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much." The former president and the rock star met on the 2008 campaign trail, and remained close friends over the years. In 2017, as Mr Obama was preparing to leave office, Springsteen gave an intimate, career-spanning performance at the White House. Mr Obama, 57, discusses his childhood in Hawaii with the confusion and discomfort of being of mixed race. “I wasn’t easily identifiable; I felt like an outsider,” he says in Renegades, which was recorded in 71-year-old Springsteen’s studio in New Jersey. They go on to both describe learning lessons in how to bring up children from the failings of their own fathers. Springsteen also says he felt the pain of being “invisible” until he began performing, saying it gave him a voice. “It allows you to express the entirety of your life, your being,” he tells Mr Obama. “This is how we became friends,” the former president replies. “The kind of thing that you just said here is how we became friends - in between drinks and a few songs - I’d say huh, that makes sense to me.” The Born in the US star, who has voted Democrat since Ronald Reagan, has steered away from politics in his 50-year career. But in a rare political intervention in the run-up to the 2020 election he released an audio message urging Americans to vote Donald Trump out of office. “There’s no art in this White House, there’s no literature, no poetry, no music,” said Springsteen, nicknamed The Boss. “Where did that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and expression of love and happiness go? We used to have a president who calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it. We are rudderless and joyless.” Mr Obama says little about his successor in the episodes released so far apart from one comment: “For three years I’d had to watch a presidential successor who was diametrically opposed to everything I believed in ... And witnessed a country that seemed to be getting angrier and more divided with each passing day.”

  • Deadly car crash in the Florida Keys closes 3 schools and shuts down Overseas Highway

    A fatal car crash in the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning knocked down power lines, caused traffic delays on U.S. 1 — the only major road traveling through the 120-mile island chain — and prompted officials to shut down three schools for the day.

  • Sadie Robertson Celebrates First Baby Shower and Says She's "So Happy"

    Pregnant Sadie Robertson posted pics on Feb. 20 from her baby shower for her first child with husband Christian Huff, describing the event as "the sweetest."

  • ‘Bachelor’ preview: Matt heads to hometowns

    What to expect during Monday night's episode as Matt gears up to meet the families of each of the remaining contestants.

  • Mandy Moore Welcomes Her First Baby With Taylor Goldsmith and Shares the First Photo of Him

    His name is so cute.