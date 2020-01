The recently reopened Gothic-style Adare Manor, impressively set on 840 acres in the midwest county of Limerick, received the largest restoration project of its kind in Ireland. The landscape design, led by ReardonSmith architects, enhanced and safeguarded the formal parterre, cloister, and walled courtyard gardens. The arboretum planting, meadow parkland, and swaths of new woodland habitat also received a face-lift. Throughout the estate, there are 177 mature arboretum trees, 2,675 woodland trees, 100,000 shrubs and plants, and more than 500 pieces of topiary. adaremanor.com