The 380-acre Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden marked its 20-year anniversary in 2019. The garden is situated on the banks of Lake Wylie, with a conservatory dedicated to the display of tropical plants and orchids. Fans of Japanese landscape design will appreciate Rockford's Anderson Japanese Garden , a 12-acre sanctuary that originally started as the privately owned backyard garden of businessman John Anderson. The Japanese garden is comprised of koi-filled ponds, winding paths, and streams.