8 notable restaurants worth trying in Corrales

Nov. 25—Step into nature and enjoy a break from the hustle and bustle of city life while enjoying fine food and custom brews at these eight restaurants and breweries under the cottonwood trees in Corrales.

Hannah and Nate's

This restaurant has been around for more than 20 years. The menu features heartier items such as the Sloppy "Jose" and Carne Adovada Breakfast Enchiladas. The restaurant doesn't take reservations, so plan ahead.

LOCATION: 4512 Corrales NW, 505-898-2370; 6251 Riverside Plaza Lane, 505-922-1155

HOURS: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

Perea's Tijuana Bar and Restaurant

This establishment is housed in one of the oldest buildings in Corrales, a 200-year-old structure built from thick slabs of earth known as "terrones" rather than adobe.

The menu consists of New Mexican food such as Carne Adovada, Chicken Enchilada Casserole and Taco Plates to name a few.

LOCATION: 4590 Corrales Road NW

HOURS: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday and Monday

Indigo Crow

This restaurant made the 2023 Diners' Choice awards from OpenTable in the category of open seating, neighborhood gen and contemporary American, and most booked and best-ranked food.

LOCATION: 4515 Corrales NW, 505-898-7000

HOURS: Dinner 5:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday — Sunday; 3:00-5:00pm Happy Hour Tuesday — Thursday; Closed Monday

Casa Vieja Brewery

Enjoy live music on the patio at this brewery, on-site food trucks provide a variety of dining options, or visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic. Polite pups are allowed on the patio. If beer isn't your thing, the brewery also serves sodas, hard ciders and a curated collection of New Mexico wines and spirits.

LOCATION: 4541 Corrales, 505-832-7073‬

HOURS: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Village Pizza

Started in the back of Casa Vieja, this restaurant has been making pizzas for the residents of Corrales and Albuquerque for almost three decades. Enjoy the shaded patio any time of the year. The restaurant makes the pizza dough fresh daily and makes all the sauces, soups and sausages from scratch.

LOCATION: 4266 Corrales NW, 505-898-0045

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Boxing Bear

This brewery hosts live music from local bands every Friday night from 6-9 p.m. The selection her ranges from heavy hitters like a Chocolate Milk stout, to seasonal specials such as Apple Bear Cider and Oktoberfest.

LOCATION: 10200 Corrales NW, 505-897-2327

HOURS: 2-9pm Monday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Fancies and Forty Nine Forty

This bakery and restaurant work in collaboration to bring New Mexican favorites to the area. Fancies Bakery & Modern Market offers breakfast and lunch, as well as coffee and baked treats. Forty Nine Forty offers American-style fare and has Wine Up Wednesdays on the first Wednesday of every month from 5:30-7 p.m. by reservation.

LOCATION: 4940 Corrales NW, 505-554-3850

HOURS: Fancies Bakery & Modern Market: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch, Tuesday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday; Closed Monday

Forty Nine Forty Restaurant: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday

Ex Novo Brewing

This brewery, tap room, beer garden and food truck are sprawled over almost three acres. The menu offers a variety of custom brews and cocktails. The establishment aims to be a family-friendly place where visitors can gather to enjoy drinking responsibly.

LOCATION: 4895 Corrales NW, 505-508-0547

HOURS: Taproom: noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Corral (Biergarten): 4-10 p.m. Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday; noon-9 p.m. Sunday