7 Nugget couch alternatives that you can get right now

Nugget couch alternatives: These Nugget couch dupes will have you saying, "Nugget who?"

If you aren’t already familiar with the Nugget couch, the “infinitely configurable play couch” was the pandemic purchase that turned living rooms into play gyms, saving the sanity of stir-crazed parents everywhere. Made up of four foam pieces—a foldable base, foldable cushion and two triangle pillows, all covered in a super-soft, spill-proof microsuede fabric—it has sustained popularity for over a year straight, and it continues to be one of the hottest holiday purchases this year.

Maybe you’ve been Nugget-curious, wondering if it's worth the $259 price tag. Maybe you’re comparison shopping. Maybe you’re balking at the four-week delivery window the Nugget couch has. Or maybe you’re looking for a more sustainable or more budget-friendly version of the popular play piece and couch combo. Whatever your reason, we’ve got options. Read on for the absolute best Nugget couch alternatives and dupes available—all with free shipping!

1. Whatsit Kids’ Couch

Nugget couch alternatives: It's pricier than the Nugget, but comes in a cool colorblock style and it'll be at your door within days.

Best for: An instantly gratifying purchase

Cleaning options: Machine-washable cover

Parts: Six pieces

Everything you love about the Nugget, but with Prime shipping from Amazon. While this kids’ couch is more expensive than a Nugget couch, it arrives within a week, compared to the four to six weeks you'll wait for your Nugget couch to arrive. The Whatsit Kids' Couch boasts all of the same features as the Nugget—including a stain repellent and machine-washable microsuede exterior, lux fabric shades and a six-piece set that include two bases, two top cushions and two wedge-style back rests. What it also lays claim to is a cool colorblock design that looks super chic.

Get the Children’s Factory Whatsit Kids’ Couch at Amazon for $332.24

2. Member's Mark

Nugget couch alternatives: This is the best price Nugget Couch alternative on the market

Best for: A well-priced dupe that will save you nearly $100

Cleaning options: Machine washable

Parts: Four pieces

The Member's Mark Explorer Sofa is an impressive Nugget dupe that will make you wonder why you ever considered spending more than $200 on a piece of kids' furniture. Like the Nugget, the Explorer Sofa is a four-piece set that includes two base cushions with support layers and two wedge pieces. It comes in a range of pretty jewel-tones and it arrives with free shipping. Unlike the Nugget, the Explorer is immediately available to ship and costs less than $180.

This couch also comes with removable, machine-washable covers that simply zip off when they need a deep clean and there are even stash pockets for storing stuff like books, tablet and other toys. It also comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

Get the Member's Mark Explorer Kids' Couch at Sam's Club for $179.98

3. Foamnasium

Nugget couch alternatives: If your kids are prone to spills, the Foamnasium is the best choice.

Best for: Slipping and sliding

Cleaning options: Wipe-clean

Parts: Four pieces

The Foamnasium is readily available, can arrive in days via Amazon and may be the Nugget’s most popular competitor. Made with medical-grade vinyl this wipe-clean, easy-to-disinfect option gets rave reviews for durability. Greenguard-certified, it’s made from polyurethane foam and is lead- and phthalate-free. Since most of the higher end play couches on the market are made with microsuede or microsuede-style coverings, the vinyl Foamnasium stands out as a smart choice for kids who tend to be a bit messier and—since it’s made from slippery vinyl—it’s best for kids who like to have a bit of a slide with their play structures.

Like the Nugget, this play couch arrives in four parts: a base cushion, support cushion and two wedge pieces for different configurations. Unlike the Nugget, the Foamnasium will be at your doorstep by next weekend.

Get the Foamnasium Blocksy kids’ play couch at Amazon for $282.23

4. Jaxx Zipline

Nugget couch alternatives: This affordable option has fewer pieces, but doesn't skimp on versatility.

Best for: Small spaces

Cleaning options: Machine-washable cover

Parts: Three pieces

How about a little loveseat for your little one? This adorably pint-sized modular mini couch is just right for smaller spaces and has fun configuration options that kids will love. Coming in at well-under $200, this is an affordable option with a surprisingly creative design.

Made with only three pieces, it may not have as many building options as the Nugget couch, but it’s incredibly versatile in its own right. This cleverly designed, microsuede loveseat can transform into a stage for putting on shows, it can be pulled apart to build fortresses and it can be used as a comfy sleeper, a study center and more! The foam core is perfect for bouncing on and the cover is 100% machine-washable.

Get the Jaxx Zipline modular loveseat at Amazon starting at $165.99

5. The SoftZone Climb and Crawl

Nugget couch alternatives: This little play set is the perfect gateway play couch.

Best for: Little climbers

Cleaning options: Wipe-clean

Parts: Five pieces

This five-piece colorful foam play set is just right to encourage climbing, balancing, building and sliding. Made with toddlers and preschoolers in mind, it is the perfect gateway climber and fort-builder for tiny ones, and it also configures into a perfect lounger for storytime. The lightweight pieces each have a non-stick base and are easy to carry, making this set a great choice for younger kids to independently flex their creative building ideas.

This sturdy set is made with non-toxic, Greenguard Gold-certified foam and soft, easy-to-clean polyurethane, making it a set that stands up to messes and drool, while also being safe for teething mouths.

Get the ECR4Kids SoftZone Climb and Crawl Activity Play Set at Amazon for $123.27

6. Milliard Tri-Fold

Nugget couch alternatives: This simple kids' couch folds away for easy storage.

Best for: Sturdy fortress foundations

Cleaning options: Machine-washable cover

Parts: One piece

Don’t underestimate this connected, folding playmat and lounge chair combo. This all-in-one, one-piece kids’ sofa can still inspire all the creativity of the Nugget, but without taking over your living room.

While you can’t get all of the configurations you may with moveable couch pieces, unfolding this couch can be a perfect starting point to a respectable fortress—just add blankets. Available in five sizes, from single to king, It’s also an excellent option as a play mat and a comfy, sturdy sleep mattress for naps and house guests. Best of all, it folds up to a compact size that can be easily stowed away when not in use.

Get the Milliard Tri-Fold mattress and sofa bed at Amazon for $124.99

7. Serta 2-in-1 Loveseat and Sleeper

Nugget couch alternatives: The legendary mattress company, Serta, ensures this kids' couch is super comfy.

Best for: A comfy slumber

Cleaning options: Machine-washable cover

Parts: One piece

Made by Serta, this budget-friendly option is made with sturdy foam that’s just as good for jumping on as it is for napping on. Covered in a machine-washable, super soft, baby sheep-embossed slip cover that’s repeatedly reviewed as “snuggly,” this is a cozy option for kids. This 2-in-1 sleeper is made by a mattress legend, so you know the quality is going to be good. This lightweight couch can go from the bedroom to the playroom, and the non-slip bottom prevents it from sliding when it’s being used for bouncing instead of sitting. A clever side pocket keeps books within easy reach.

Get the Serta Perfect Sleeper 2-in-1 Loveseat and Sleeper for Kids at Amazon starting at $54.99

