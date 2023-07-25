8 officers cleared of wrongdoing in fatal police shooting of Timothy Burgess in Racine

No charges will be filed against any of the officers involved in the fatal May police shooting of Timothy Burgess in Racine.

Seven of the eight officers who fired their weapon in the incident are Racine police officers. The department issued a news release Monday stating that Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hansen reached that conclusion after reviewing the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation.

According to Racine police, the incident began as a house call on May 21 in Mount Pleasant. Officers responded to the home following a report of shots fired. Burgess had recently discharged a firearm multiple times inside the home, police said. A child at the home called the police.

Burgess left the residence in a vehicle prior to police arrival. Shortly after midnight, a Racine police officer observed the vehicle and attempted to stop it. Once Burgess stopped, he fled on foot toward Clayton Park, police said.

Officers later discovered Burgess in a tree-lined area of the park where the grass is tall and began to give him commands to come out with his hands up. Police-worn bodycam footage provided by the DOJ shows parts of these moments. Officers repeatedly ask Burgess to come out with his hands up while Burgess yells back that he is injured and he can't move.

Officers decided to close in and right before they reach Burgess a shot rings out, followed by more heavy gunfire. Police said Burgess fired at officers once they got close to him and eight officers, one from Mount Pleasant, fired back. Burgess died from the gunfire and no officers were injured.

On the day of the shooting, Assistant Chief Alex Ramirez said all officers were placed on administrative leave. Monday's news release says the department will now conduct an internal review to determine if policies and procedures were followed.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 8 officers cleared of wrongdoing in fatal police shooting in Racine