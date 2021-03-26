Mom told police she and husband had sex while son was dying
Court records revealed the new details just hours after the child's maternal grandparents told ABC13 his mom concealed him from them before his death.
The boy had patches of missing skin and deep ligature marks when he died, investigators say.
She was headed to the beach with her husband when the shooting happened.
The woman believes the 8-year-old victim's mom, who is also accused in the boy's death, may be trapped in her relationship with the man.
The actor is over the moon that she could return to the show's set after welcoming her own bundle of joy.
New Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo will have much on his plate during his first 100 days in office. One of his first moves is obvious: He should fire Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz.
A township trustee in Butler County, Ohio bared his scarred chest at a board meeting Tuesday to challenge prejudice against Asian Americans, who remain targets of hate crimes across the country. Lee Wong, who was elected in West Chester Township, moved from China to the U.S. at the age of 18 in the late 1960s. All these experiences forced the veteran to remove his shirt and show his scar at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist John Isner has called on the ATP Tour to give players a clearer picture of the decision-making process behind cuts to prize money, though the American walked back some of his fiery criticism from last month. Isner had lashed out at the men's governing body on Twitter after the Miami Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, cut its total prize purse by 60%, with the singles champions getting a cheque of $300,110, down from $1.35 million in 2019. The former world number eight called the ATP a "broken system" and demanded a "true audit" of tournaments' finances, saying tennis was "plagued by conflict and lack of transparency".
A growing number of families and children are entering the United States from Mexico to seek asylum. Rafts carrying about 100 people, including families with toddlers and children traveling alone, arrived one evening this week. (March 26)
If Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland charges members of the Jan. 6 mob with sedition and loses, it would be one of the most spectacular defeats in the history of the Department of Justice.
New study looked at the effects of the vaccine on 237 healthcare workers
At stake is the health of a crucial component of the New York region’s aging and overburdened mass transit ecosystem: the North River rail tunnel, a 110-year-old tube that carries multitudes of commuters to and from Manhattan, including Amtrak trains on the busy corridor between Boston and Washington. With a new tunnel potentially a decade away due to funding questions, Amtrak has embarked on an aggressive and expensive program to fix the most pressing problems in the leaking, crumbing tunnel before they become intractable and force an extended shutdown.
A Key West man repeatedly rented out three short-term vacation properties without paying taxes on the income and without having a transient rental license, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
Boeing Co has resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets, handing over one plane to United Airlines on Friday, an initial step as the U.S. planemaker works through production defects that sidelined dozens of aircraft. Reuters reported last week that Boeing remained on course to resume deliveries of a few 787s this month, which a Boeing spokeswoman said remained the goal. The delivery from its South Carolina factory comes as Boeing undertakes painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside dozens of 787s, issues which halted deliveries since October, cutting off a key source of cash.
Jackie Weaver, the parish council clerk who became an internet star, has urged the Government to rethink a “dreadful” decision to end virtual council meetings. Ms Weaver found herself an unlikely celebrity when a video of a chaotic meeting of Handforth Parish Council, which she was hosting, went viral. The format which helped propel Ms Weaver to fame, however, may now be under threat after a government minister wrote to councils saying meetings over Zoom may no longer be possible. Luke Hall, minister for regional growth and local government, said the Government was currently facing too much pressure to fit in the legislation required to allow such meetings to continue. Ms Weaver, who is chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, told BBC Radio Derby she was opposed to the move. She said: "I think all the evidence is out there to show that actually Zoom has done more... [and] has been instrumental in getting people involved. "We can see it in the figures [with] people turning up. We are seeing it in the people that are showing interest in elections. "I am not saying all council meetings should be held virtually and I know a lot of my councils are keen to get back to face-to-face meetings, but it would be so helpful, so valuable to be able to hold Zoom meetings." The Local Government Association has also called for the decision to be reversed, saying the return of face-to-face meetings would pose “significant” challenges to local authorities.
The U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border, President Joe Biden said. Pressed repeatedly on the border issue at his first news conference since taking office, Biden said Thursday his administration was taking steps to address the situation with measures such as setting aside space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors.
The death is considered suspicious.
The endangered California condor could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow the release of captive-bred giant vultures into Redwood National Park as early as this fall to create a “nonessential experimental population” for California's far north, Oregon and northwestern Nevada, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday. The project will be headed by the Yurok tribe, which traditionally has considered the California condor a sacred animal and has been working for years to return the species to the tribe's ancestral territory.
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. is putting its losses because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 at more than $2 billion, and is suing a long list of insurance carriers it accuses of balking at paying its business interruption costs. In a lawsuit in Nevada state court, Caesars names 60 insurers it says are rejecting its claims to recoup losses under about $3.4 billion in insurance policies it had for catastrophic business losses. A Caesars spokeswoman, Chelsea Ryder, said Thursday the company had no additional comment about the lawsuit.
York police arrested a 33-year-old man connected to a string of attacks against Asians in Markham, Ontario on Monday. Arjun Choudhari was found to be connected to a series of anti-Asian attacks that happened between January and March, according to York Regional Police. The authorities responded to a call of an assault in Pillar Rock Crescent on March 16 where a man struck an Asian woman in the back with an object while walking.
Some students with disabilities have had their school days shortened for months or years, often with devastating consequences.