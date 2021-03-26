Mom told police she and husband had sex while son was dying

The Telegraph

Jackie Weaver, the parish council clerk who became an internet star, has urged the Government to rethink a “dreadful” decision to end virtual council meetings. Ms Weaver found herself an unlikely celebrity when a video of a chaotic meeting of Handforth Parish Council, which she was hosting, went viral. The format which helped propel Ms Weaver to fame, however, may now be under threat after a government minister wrote to councils saying meetings over Zoom may no longer be possible. Luke Hall, minister for regional growth and local government, said the Government was currently facing too much pressure to fit in the legislation required to allow such meetings to continue. Ms Weaver, who is chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, told BBC Radio Derby she was opposed to the move. She said: "I think all the evidence is out there to show that actually Zoom has done more... [and] has been instrumental in getting people involved. "We can see it in the figures [with] people turning up. We are seeing it in the people that are showing interest in elections. "I am not saying all council meetings should be held virtually and I know a lot of my councils are keen to get back to face-to-face meetings, but it would be so helpful, so valuable to be able to hold Zoom meetings." The Local Government Association has also called for the decision to be reversed, saying the return of face-to-face meetings would pose “significant” challenges to local authorities.