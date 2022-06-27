8-year-old accidentally shoots and kills 1-year-old, wounds 2-year-old in Pensacola hotel

A man was arrested Sunday after his 8-year-old son accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old and injured a 2-year-old, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said during a Monday press conference.

Roderick Dwayne Randall, 45, was arrested by ECSO deputies and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of culpable negligence by storing a loaded firearm within access of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Simmons, Randall was at the Lion's Motel with his son and his girlfriend, who has twin 2-year-olds and a 1-year-old. Simmons said Randall's gun was stored in a holster in a closet as he left the hotel room.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons speaks at a press conference Monday about the arrest of Roderick Dwayne Randall. The 45-year-old was arrested after his 8-year-old son found his gun and accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old and injured a 2-year-old, according to authorities.

"While Roderick was gone and the girlfriend was sleeping, his 8-year-old son finds the gun because he knows where it's hidden," Simmons said. "He pulls the gun from the holster and starts playing with it and fires a round into the 1-year-old toddler."

Simmons said the round went through the toddler, killing her, and hit one of the twin 2-year-olds. The 2-year-old is recovering.

The three toddlers are not related to Randall or his son.

When Randall returned to the hotel, he grabbed the weapon and what deputies believe were drugs and left the scene.

He was booked into Escambia County Jail on Sunday morning and released on $41,000 bond later the same day, according to jail records.

