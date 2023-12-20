8-year-old Arizona boy fatally shot with stray pellet from high-powered air rifle

An 8-year-old boy from St. David in southeastern Arizona died after being shot in the chest with a high-powered air rifle that shoots .22-caliber pellets, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Monday near the 1000 block of Pottery Lane in St. David, the Sheriff's Office said. St. David is a small town of about 1,500 people about 8 miles south of Benson.

The boy was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital by ambulance, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was still under investigation, said Carol Capas, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

The boy was in a rural area near where someone was practicing target shooting when he was shot, Capas said. Capas could not provide information on the person who fired the rifle.

One of the pellets went wide of the target and struck the boy, Capas said. Deputies who responded to the scene provided life-saving measures including CPR, Capas said.

State Route 80 was temporarily shut down to traffic to secure a landing zone for a medical helicopter, Capas said. The boy was instead transported by ambulance, Capas said.

Once the investigation is completed, information will be turned over to the Cochise County Attorney's Office to determine if any charges will be filed, Capas said.

