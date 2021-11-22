8-year-old with autism missing after wandering from hotel, Georgia police say

Georgia authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an 8-year-old girl who went missing from an Atlanta-area hotel over the weekend.

Nicole Hall, who has autism, was last seen by her mother between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the HomeTowne Studios in Peachtree Corners where the two were staying, according to Gwinnett County police. Authorities said the family is new to the area.

Nicole is described as a Black female with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair who is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, according to a news release. She was last seen wearing a blue Tweety Bird jacket with a blue and white pajama set.

Authorities said Nicole could also be wearing glasses and rainbow light-up shoes.

“Miss Hall is new to the area, so she doesn’t have a lot of friends or family she would reach out to,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Kylie Boney said, according to WXIA. “Officers are just patrolling the area, searching the woods, searching different businesses trying to figure out where she could have gone.”

Police said Nicole’s mother is “extremely concerned” for her daughter’s safety.

“Wherever she is, I trust that the public, alongside the police department and our resources, we can locate Nicole and try and give the family some answers,” Boney said, the news station reported.

Anyone with information on Nicole’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Peachtree Corners is about 22 miles northeast of Atlanta.

