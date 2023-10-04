8-year-old boy critical after shooting in Detroit, police blame unsecured gun
Detroit police say an 8-year-old is in extremely critical condition after being shot in the head on Tuesday.
A woman was reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, which flung her into the path of the driverless car.
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
The Rays dropped Game 1 of their AL wild-card series to the Rangers in front of 19,704 fans Tuesday.
The power of Christ compels you ... to rewatch 'The Exorcist' before the new one comes out.
Are you low contrast, medium contrast or high contrast? The post What are contrast levels, and should they influence the way you dress? One creator breaks it down: ‘This explains TOO much’ appeared first on In The Know.
For 2023, Samsung is bringing back its FE line, except this time it doesn't stand for "fan edition" anymore. Now a designation simply meant to denote more affordable versions of flagship Galaxy devices, on Tuesday Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ and the Galaxy Buds FE.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
The Cleveland Fed president said the strength of the US economy will help determine how long rates remain elevated.
Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier following the conclusion of the ongoing actors strike, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move would follow similar price hikes by competitors.
The entire point of VAR is to correct egregious errors. Yet when the VAR himself made an egregious error, arcane protocols preempted any recourse.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
A vaccine for an aggressive type of breast cancer is currently in clinical trials. Here’s why this is groundbreaking and how it works.
There are about 65 million Latinos in the US, and that is expected to reach 100 million in the next 20 to 25 years.
Novavax gets green light from FDA, awaits CDC recommendation for booster COVID doses.
It's not a criminal trial, and there's no risk of jail time. But Trump could still lose big in the New York case focusing on vastly overvalued Trump businesses.
On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Rangers GM Chris Young was no fan of an Astros reporter's criticism of his team celebrating clinching a playoff spot.