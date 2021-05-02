8-year-old boy and dad killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

An eight-year-old boy and his dad have died after a crash in Fresno County Saturday night.

Video Transcript

- The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a Cadillac Escalade that was traveling westbound. In that vehicle were a family of, we believe, five at this time. The pickup had two. The driver was in his 20s with a 10-month-old baby. And the family was ages from the parents in the mid-30s, teenagers to young kids from probably four to eight.

At the time of the collision, the Dodge pickup became fully engulfed. We were able to get the-- Fresno County Sheriff's Office was here rather quickly and they helped extricate the 10-month-old baby and the driver of that vehicle. And the Escalade which was traveling westbound, was not so lucky. There were multiple ejections and unfortunately a little boy was killed, and so was the father of that vehicle. And there is multiple injuries to the kids, and just a very sad situation.