8-year-old boy and dad killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

An eight-year-old boy and his dad have died after a crash in Fresno County Saturday night.

Video Transcript

- The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a Cadillac Escalade that was traveling westbound. In that vehicle were a family of, we believe, five at this time. The pickup had two. The driver was in his 20s with a 10-month-old baby. And the family was ages from the parents in the mid-30s, teenagers to young kids from probably four to eight.

At the time of the collision, the Dodge pickup became fully engulfed. We were able to get the-- Fresno County Sheriff's Office was here rather quickly and they helped extricate the 10-month-old baby and the driver of that vehicle. And the Escalade which was traveling westbound, was not so lucky. There were multiple ejections and unfortunately a little boy was killed, and so was the father of that vehicle. And there is multiple injuries to the kids, and just a very sad situation.

Recommended Stories

  • Spring Parade is perfect time to visit a Tom French community

    The Spring Parade of Homes, which runs daily through May 9th, is a Kansas City tradition, offering homebuyers the opportunity to view the latest in new home designs and innovations from the finest homebuilders, such as Tom French Homes. As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been building superior custom homes, plus developing maintenance-provided and single family neighborhoods since 1978.

  • Deliveryman on e-bike killed when car slams into outdoor dining area

    A man riding a scooter was killed and others were injured after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area in Queens.

  • How to Make Handmade Pasta—Without a Pasta Maker

    We promise it's way easier than you think.

  • Man shot several times inside Fresno Thai restaurant after argument escalates

    Police say two men were in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other several times.

  • Seattle police watchdog calls officer's actions dangerous

    A Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer's demonstrations violated the department's policy to preserve life and safety, a police oversight agency said in a report released Friday. “His operation of his motor vehicle and the risk he took simply to apprehend individuals using a strobe light were dangerous, ill-advised, and, as was shown by the numerous complaints and public concern this incident generated, undermined public trust and confidence” in the department, the Office of Police Accountability said in its report. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last May sparked protests across the country.

  • Texans take QB Davis Mills with Watson's future unclear

    Amid major uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night. Watson's future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, leaving his future with the team up in the air.

  • Data to go: What drove the news

    Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Sara Wise, Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosLooking beyond the ongoing, encompassing storyline of the pandemic and vaccination efforts, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was the dominant topic of online interest during President Biden's opening months in office, according to exclusive data from NewsWhip.The big picture: With the sitting president no longer a singular force of drama and controversy, the attention of the news world has reached beyond politics.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: During this period, vaccinations generated the most overall engagement, largely driven by the sheer volume of coverage.The Capitol riot and impeachment were the second and third biggest topics but averaged much higher interactions per article (likes, comments, shares) than vaccines.Topics outside of the White House have captured our attention and emotion in the last 100 days, but they have been fleeting.In late January, we fixated on former President Trump's impeachment and then the populist-driven surge in GameStop stock.Trump's impeachment concluded with his acquittal in February, and we moved on to Sen. Ted Cruz's international travels as the COVID relief bill began to pick up steam.March began with an uproar about suspended Dr. Seuss books and ended with a flurry of news and controversy about the Georgia voting bill, hatred against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the British royal family and Rep. Matt Gaetz.In April, conversation about restrictive voting bills intensified, infrastructure talk picked up and the nation's eyes turned to Minnesota for the Derek Chauvin trial.Between the lines: Meme-powered events like the Suez Canal boat and GameStop, while driven by social media, did not lend themselves to high engagement on news articles of the events. Media coverage tended to be more buttoned-up and less creative than the activity that was native to the platforms.Stories about Biden generated 622 million interactions on social media, compared to 515 million for Trump.But engagement per article for Trump was nearly 50% higher, showing how he continues to be a social media lightning rod, even with his own accounts banned.However, nothing compared to Cruz's travels on a per-article basis. Stories about him averaged 3,144 interactions, nearly twice as much as the next biggest — Dr. Seuss.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fresno man in custody after saying he stabbed his mom to death

    Investigators identified the suspect as 52-year-old Paul Gonzalez on Friday.

  • 'We have waited so long for this': Disneyland reopens after 412 days

    Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are finally open again in Anaheim. If only to California residents and at limited capacity.

  • Family of Teacher Who Died After AstraZeneca Shot Seeks Answers

    Eleven days after receiving her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a 44-year-old science teacher could hardly stand up due to stomach pain. She died a week later, and her family wants to know if the shot played a role in her death.

  • COVID-19: 9 new local cases, with 3 more linked to TTSH cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (1 May) confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,179.

  • 21-year-old killed in ATV crash at Busco Beach

    The recreational facility has been the site of multiple deaths over the years.

  • 31-year-old North Fork man accused of attempted murder

    Robert Long was booked in jail on charges of attempted murder, commission of a hate crime and evading a peace officer.

  • Report: Colts give UDFA WR Tyler Vaughns 22K signing bonus

    Colts wanted Vaughns badly.

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Lucy Liu speaks out about Asian stereotypes and being labeled 'dragon lady' after starring in 'Kill Bill'

    In a Washington Post op-ed, Lucy Liu lauded her "Charlie's Angels" character Alex Munday for normalizing "Asian identity for a mainstream audience."

  • Once Chargers tackled Round 1 of NFL draft, the rest fell in line

    The Chargers got the big prize they wanted in Round 1 of the NFL draft in Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. After that, Chargers said it all came easy.

  • Euphoric clubbers hit dance floor again as Spain trials digital COVID-19 pass

    Mandatory face masks could not conceal their delight as clubbers in the Spanish city of Girona moved to the thumping beats of house music put on by a live DJ. For the first time in eight months, Girona had some of its nightlife back this weekend thanks to a pilot digital pass scheme which authorities hope will allow for socialising without spreading coronavirus. Since October, concerts have been banned in the northeastern region of Catalonia, while restaurants and bars were required to close at night since December.

  • Warren Buffett says that trimming his Apple stake was 'probably a mistake' - and Charlie Munger told him not to sell

    The famed investor said his right-hand man only allows him a few missteps, and he used them up selling Costco and Apple shares.

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani