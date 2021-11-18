8-year-old boy dies in house fire early Thursday in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood

Akron Fire Department.

An 8-year-old boy died in a fire in his home early this morning in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood.

The fire happened after 4 a.m. at 2164 11th St. SW. Details on the fire were not immediately available. The single family house is in a residential neighborhood just north of Kenmore Boulevard.

The boy was taken to the emergency room at Akron Children's Hospital shortly before 5 a.m. and pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m., according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. The boy's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The boy was a pupil at Leggett Community Learning Center. The school will make counselors available at the school.

Akron Fire Department said that a sibling to the boy, an adult male at the house, and a firefighter were also transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The fire is being investigated and Akron Fire Department said it did not yet know what started the fire.

This story will be updated.

