8-year-old boy that disappeared from gas station found safe

Apr. 16—An 8-year-old boy that went missing early this morning has been found safe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

In a release, the sheriff's office said Syrese Day was found at 6:25 a.m. at the home of a relative. He had been missing for nearly five and a half hours.

Police asked for help locating Day after he went missing around 1 a.m. near the Marathon gas station at 4351 Riverside Drive.

The sheriff's office thanked the public and all agencies that assisted in looking for the missing child, and said that the disappearance is still under investigation.