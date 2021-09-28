8-year-old boy fatally shot in Markham late Monday afternoon

An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Markham and authorities said the child’s older brother may have been the intended target of the fatal drive-by shooting.

Demetrius Stevenson, of the 15700 block of Homan Avenue, was identified as the child who was shot on the same block where he lived, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m.

Michael Taylor, spokesman for the city of Markham, said Demetrius was shot in the head about 30 minutes earlier as he stood outside the family home with his older brother, who is 18.

“For some reason, a group of individuals made their way down to the address, coming from the city of Chicago, trying to harm this ... 18-year-old older brother. They see him and they started to shoot,” Taylor said.

Demetrius was struck at least once; his brother was not injured, officials said.

Taylor said police are working to determine the make and model of the vehicle the shooter was in. He said officers “went door-to-door, meticulously trying to find out anything” about the vehicle or the shooter. He said it was not immediately clear how many people were in the vehicle or how many shots were fired.

“It was just heart-wrenching,” Taylor said, describing the moment, hours later, when Demetrius’s mother arrived back at the home and said it was her son who was killed. She fainted as authorities tried to console her, he said.

There also was an active warrant for the arrest of the 18-year-old, Taylor said. The teen, who was not identified by name, was taken into custody by Markham police. Taylor said he was unsure what the warrant was in connection to or where it had been issued.

Check back for updates.