8-year-old boy fights off stranger trying to pull him into car, Chicago cops say

An 8-year-old Illinois boy fought back against a stranger and escaped an attempted kidnapping on Chicago’s north side, according to city officials and police.

The boy wandered ahead while walking with a parent at about 2 p.m. Aug. 28, and a man in a dirty, dark blue Toyota Corolla pulled up beside him near an intersection, according to a joint statement from two Chicago aldermen.

The man reached out, grabbed the boy and tried pulling him into the car through the window, according to officials. The boy hit him, broke free and ran, and the man drove away, the release said.

No suspect has been identified in the case and no one is in custody, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives are investigating, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 312-744-8261.

