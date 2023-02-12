8-year-old boy killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving north on 67th Avenue away from the scene and is described as a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red colored truck with chrome strip across the door.

Phoenix police detectives were investigating a hit-and-run collision near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road that happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to a collision between a juvenile pedestrian and a lifted truck. When officers got to the scene, they saw the 8-year-old boy laying in the roadway with critical injuries, police said. Phoenix Fire responded and took the boy to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Detectives learned that the truck was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when it struck the boy, who reportedly stepped off the sidewalk into the street, according to police.

The truck was last seen driving north on 67th Avenue away from the scene and is described as a 4-door lifted maroon or faded red-colored truck with a chrome strip across the door.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 8-year-old boy killed in Phoenix hit-and-run