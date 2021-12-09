8-year-old boy, mother kidnapped by boyfriend who might be in Dallas-Fort Worth area
A mother and her 8-year-old son were kidnapped Thursday morning by her boyfriend in Lufkin after the man critically injured the woman’s 17-year-old son, Lufkin police said.
James Earl Cruse, 35, and the family could be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, authorities said.
Cruse is considered armed and dangerous, Lufkin police said. Police were preparing to request a statewide Amber Alert.
The kidnapping occurred Thursday morning in Lufkin when Cruse took 47-year-old Brandi M. Davis and her 8-year-old son, Jordan Davis. Lufkin is in East Texas.
Lufkin police did not release further details on the incident involving Davis’ 17-year-old son.
Lufkin police believe Cruse is driving a black 2017 Buick Regal with Texas license plate PGH-5154.
Lufkin police described Cruse as a Black man, about 5-foot-9, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and neck tattoos.
Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately and they should not approach Cruse.