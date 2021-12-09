8-year-old boy, mother kidnapped by boyfriend who might be in Dallas-Fort Worth area

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A mother and her 8-year-old son were kidnapped Thursday morning by her boyfriend in Lufkin after the man critically injured the woman’s 17-year-old son, Lufkin police said.

Lufkin police say 8-year-old Jordan Davis and his mother, 47-year-old Brandi Davis, were kidnapped Thursday morning by her boyfriend.
Lufkin police say 8-year-old Jordan Davis and his mother, 47-year-old Brandi Davis, were kidnapped Thursday morning by her boyfriend.

James Earl Cruse, 35, and the family could be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, authorities said.

Cruse is considered armed and dangerous, Lufkin police said. Police were preparing to request a statewide Amber Alert.

The kidnapping occurred Thursday morning in Lufkin when Cruse took 47-year-old Brandi M. Davis and her 8-year-old son, Jordan Davis. Lufkin is in East Texas.

Lufkin police did not release further details on the incident involving Davis’ 17-year-old son.

Lufkin police believe Cruse is driving a black 2017 Buick Regal with Texas license plate PGH-5154.

Lufkin police described Cruse as a Black man, about 5-foot-9, weighing about 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and neck tattoos.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately and they should not approach Cruse.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories