8-year-old boy in Rockland County struck and killed by school bus

An 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in New York’s Rockland County on Monday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. outside a yeshiva in New Square, a village in the town of Ramapo.

Police confirmed an 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, but did not release the child’s identity.

Video of the scene showed a heavy police presence, a taped-off area with multiple school buses and a Hatzolah ambulance leaving the scene with its lights on. One of the buses is operated by Yeshiva Avir Yakov.

A bus was towed from the scene later on Monday night, according to PIX11.

It’s unclear if charges will be pressed against the driver, who remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

A December 2022 incident in which a yeshiva school bus crashed into a Rockland County home and injured seven children resulted in a bevy of charges against the driver, including assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Ramapo Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

“It can be traumatic for the officers to respond but we do have a wellness team of peer support officers who are here for them if they need anything and will often do a debrief for them after the fact,” Ramapo Police Lt. Blaine Howell said. “That’ll probably be the case in this situation since it was a young child.”