8-year-old boy shot while in a car with his mother in Kent

An eight-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car with his mother and two younger siblings in Kent Monday.

Kent detectives tell KIRO 7 that someone fired at the mother’s blue Mustang just after 5:30 p.m. at 104th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 236th Street.

Detectives said a toddler and a baby were in the backseat and the eight-year-old was in the front seat with the mother.

The family, who live in Auburn, say the shooter followed their car for several blocks before firing into it, then sped away.

The shooter’s car was described as a newer light-colored 4-door sedan.

Police did release any motive for the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Kent Police Department.