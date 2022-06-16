8-year-old celebrating his birthday one of 4 people randomly shot by BB gun on same day

Police say two men shot an eight-year-old with a BB gun while he was celebrating his birthday.

The boy is just one of several victims of a growing trend across metro Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson went to Henry County to speak with a few of the victims.

It turns out police are looking for the same person connected to three different BB gun shootings in the same day.

“It’s not fun at all,” victim Meagan Parker said.

Parker says she’s still sore from where a pellet from a BB gun hit her in the back when someone shot her with one last Friday.

“That’s why my back was on fire. I mean, it hurts so bad for about an hour and a half. I just seen the passenger and the driver and they just sped off,” Parker told Johnson.

She was one of four people shot by the same shooter on the same day in Henry County.

One of the victims is a boy who was celebrating his eighth birthday.

His family says the BB pellets hit him in his ribs.

“That’s what I’ve been worried about so much. I know how traumatic it was for me. I can’t imagine what he has done for him. And it was on his birthday,” Parker said.

Henry County police are looking for a black Infiniti FX35 SUV.

They say the BB gun shooter was inside this car during three separate incidents.

The incident started with Parker getting shot just before 6 p.m. at her job at the Sunoco gas station on Jodeco Road in Jonesboro.

Then the same person shot two women. One was shot in the neck and the other in the eye at La Parilla restaurant on Jonesboro Road.

From there, the eight-year-old was hit at Mellow Mushroom on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge.

“They need to put a stop to this. This isn’t funny at all,” Parker said.

Whoever the suspect is, the victim says he’s not a teenager.

They told Johnson the two people in the car are old enough to know their actions will have consequences.

Parker said adults should know better.

In the police report, the charges listed are terroristic threats and pointing a gun at another. Because witnesses have described the person as an adult, Johnson said it will be easier to bring charges if he or she is captured.

