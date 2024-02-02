An 8-year-old boy died after being run over by a car in Peoria on Thursday, according to police.

Police said they responded to an accident near 124th Avenue and West Gentle Rain Drive on Thursday at about 3:13 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed the child left the vehicle while it was still in motion and was struck by the vehicle while it was traveling down the roadway, according to police. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene through the investigation, police said.

Officials said the child, who was a resident of Peoria, was taken to the hospital with significant injuries and later died.

“The loss of life is always difficult, but such a tragedy can affect not only the family of the child involved but the entire community as well," Peoria police Chief Thom Intrieri said in a statement.

"I ask that you keep the family involved and the affected community in your thoughts and prayers moving forward."

Speed was ruled out as a factor, but possible impairment is still under investigation, according to police. No arrests or citations had been made at this time.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 8-year-old child dies after being struck by car in Peoria