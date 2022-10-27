8-year-old in critical condition after Phoenix road rage incident leads to stabbing, shooting

An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after a road rage incident between two men escalated, according to Phoenix police.

A road rage incident on Thursday afternoon near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway in Phoenix left three people injured, including an 8-year-old child.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department, two men began fighting during a road rage incident near the area just before noon, which led to one man being stabbed and the child being shot.

"An aggressor started conducting a fight or began fighting with a passenger of another vehicle," Bower said during a news conference at the scene. "The two adult males ended up getting out of their vehicles and continued with this fight in the intersection."

The fight hit a turning point when one of the men "believed something was going on further," according to Bower. "He grabbed a knife and he ended up stabbing the other adult male."

The man then returned to his vehicle and as he drove away, the man who was stabbed pulled out a handgun and began firing at the fleeing vehicle, Bower said. Some bullets hit the car and struck the girl in the car.

All three people were taken to a local hospital with the 8-year-old girl and the man who was stabbed in critical condition. The other man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hand, according to Bower.

The man who was stabbed is believed to be the individual that instigated the fight, he said.

Bower said there were no other outstanding people of interest and that the intersection would remain closed as the investigation was underway.

This is a developing story.

