8-year-old critically injured; teen suspect detained, Memphis police say
An 8-year-old is hurt after Memphis Police responded to a wounding call late Monday night.
Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Leclaire.
The child was rushed to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
A teenage suspect has been detained, MPD said.
No information was released on circumstances surrounding the incident.
