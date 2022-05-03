8-year-old critically injured; teen suspect detained, Memphis police say

An 8-year-old is hurt after Memphis Police responded to a wounding call late Monday night.

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Leclaire.

The child was rushed to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

A teenage suspect has been detained, MPD said.

No information was released on circumstances surrounding the incident.

