8-year-old’s death still a mystery after vanishing from WA school bus stop 40 years ago

An 8-year-old girl was last seen walking down her driveway to her school bus stop 40 years ago in Washington, the sheriff’s office said.

Chila Silvernails never made it on her school bus on April 20, 1982, in Kalama, Washington, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Her mother made a missing person report after learning she wasn’t at school, the sheriff’s office said. Then she was found dead the next day.

Detectives concluded Chila was murdered, deputies said. But they could not find the person who killed her after hundreds of interviews and several people of interest.

Her case has been unsolved for the past 40 years.

Now authorities are asking the public for any information they might have on Chila’s death.

“Detectives believe there are still people who have information about this case that have not come forward, or people who have withheld information about Chila’s murder,” the sheriff’s office said. “We need you to come forward. An innocent child was murdered and she deserves justice.”

Woman killed by ‘Happy Face Killer’ 28 years ago is now identified, California cops say

Teen identified 30 years after body found. Now Indiana cops want to find her killer

Kids find skeletal remains in Oregon. DNA testing identifies him 12 years later