8-year-old died of ‘sharp injuries to neck, chest,’ officials rule in North Texas murder case

An 8-year-old boy was murdered Sunday morning near his Richland Hills home when he suffered “sharp force injuries to his neck and chest,” according to police and a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brenym McDonald’s death was ruled a homicide, and his grandfather was arrested in the case.

Richland Hills police have not released information on a motive for the killing.

WFAA-TV reported that the 8-year-old was a student in the Birdville school district. The district released the following statement Monday:

“Sadly, this was one our students. Campus staff have been processing this tragedy today and calling parents in the impacted grade level. We will have additional counselors on campus when students return.”

The Richland Hills police and fire departments were dispatched at about 8 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the child dead.

Phillip Hughes, 62, the child’s grandfather, was found near the residence and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The boy lived in the home, along with his grandfather and other relatives, Richland Hills police said.

Authorities have recovered the suspected murder weapon, said Sheena McEachran, a Richland Hills spokeswoman.

McEachran said the 911 caller lived in the home.

A neighbor told WFAA that Hughes is a military veteran.

“He was an Army veteran, and he did a terrible thing, but also ... he had issues going back a long way and ... it’s just a terrible tragedy,” said the neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Anyone with information about this incident can reach detectives by calling 817-616-3788 or emailing CID@richlandhills.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous can go to 469tips.com or call 817-469-TIPS.

“The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved,” officers said in a news release.