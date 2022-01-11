8-year-old dies in drive-by shooting. Georgia sheriff seeks ‘cowards’ who did it

Georgia authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding the people involved in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old Augusta girl over the weekend.

Arbrie Anthony was shot and later died after gunfire erupted outside her home on the evening of Jan. 8, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Richard Roundtree said Arbrie, who was playing outside, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities released surveillance images of a suspected vehicle on Monday, Jan. 10, saying the shots were fired from a newer model, red-orange Jeep Compass Trailhawk. The car has a black roof, the sheriff’s office said, with a distinctive black stripe on the hood.

The Jeep also has a moon roof.

“All acts of violence involving gunfire are senseless,” Roundtree said at a news conference Monday. “But when it comes to a child, we take that one personally.”

Authorities said the shooting was “a targeted attack”, but they don’t believe that Arbrie was the intended target.

Roundtree said there were horses for kids to pet at the location where the shooting unfolded, according to The Augusta Chronicle. One of the animals was hit and later died.

Cars parked near the apartment were also struck by gunfire, the sheriff said.

Arbrie’s cousin Oluwatayo George recalled the moment the 8-year-old was shot.

“She was out here, she was playing like she always does,” George told WJBF. “She wanted to pet the horse, she saw horses, and she just got murdered senselessly.”

The girl’s father, Arthur Anthony, told WRDW that he’s desperate for answers and is thankful authorities are working to track down his daughter’s killers.

“Please just find out who did it,” Anthony told the news station. “She did not deserve to go that way, she did deserve no pain, and that was a pain for her.”

Authorities said they’re working to determine what led to Saturday’s shooting and called on the public to help them in their efforts.

“We’re following up on every lead that comes in, but I cannot and I will not accept the fact that no one knows who these suspects are,” Roundtree said. “There are individuals in this community who knew why they were there, knew what they were there for, and knew who they were after.”

“These are cowards,” the sheriff said of the shooters. “No matter what your beef is, no matter what your intent is, if children are present, they get a pass.”

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the possible owner is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1026.

