8-year-old, father dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lower Makefield. What we know

An 8-year-old is dead along with his father in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday night in Lower Makefield, police said.

Friday morning police were at the home in the 500 block of Heritage Oaks Drive continuing their investigation, which began Thursday evening after they were called to the home for a well-being check.

The mother of the child called police shortly after 6 p.m. to report she was unable to get in touch with her husband. When she went to their home she found all the doors were locked and called police, Chief Ken Coluzzi said.

When police officers looked in the windows they saw what appeared to be a boy on the floor of the family room, kneeling face down on the floor. Officers immediately broke down the front door where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, Coluzzi said.

The child was at the feet of his 47-year-old father, who was seated on the couch with a gunshot wound to the side of his head, Coluzzi said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police are not releasing the names of the father and son. The couple were not divorced and a motive remains unknown, Coluzzi said.

The Bucks County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to perform autopsies Friday.

The child was a student at nearby Afton Elementary School in the Pennsbury School District, Coluzzi said. The district has been notified and grief counselors will be available at the school.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What we know about the father-son murder-suicide in Lower Makefield