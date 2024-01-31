8-year-old found dead after medical call, Georgia cops say. Now, stepmother arrested

A woman faces multiple charges — including murder — after her 8-year-old stepdaughter suffered a fatal medical emergency at their Georgia home, police say.

Natiela Barros, 34, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 30, and charged with child cruelty, aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder, Gwinnett County police said in a news release.

EMS responded to a medical call at the family’s home in Bethlehem just after 2:15 p.m., police said. By the time officers arrived, medics determined the girl was dead.

Investigators said the child was at home with Barros when she had “some kind of medical emergency.” Barros called her husband, who arrived to find his daughter unresponsive, police said.

That’s when he called 911 and started CPR, according to authorities.

Police didn’t give additional details on the girl’s death, but called it “suspicious” and said a medical examiner will determine the exact cause.

“An 8-year-old dying inside the home is not a normal occurrence,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said during a news conference.

Barros remained in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond as of Jan. 31, online records show.

Bethlehem is about 50 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

