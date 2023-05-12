8-year-old Georgia girl rushed to hospital after being bitten by venomous snake

An 8-year-old girl is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake this week.

Wendy Fisher of Villa Rica said her daughter, 8-year-old Southerlyn, was bitten by a copperhead snake and rushed to the hospital for topical treatment.

Fisher did not say what led up to Southerlyn getting bit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that as more people are going out to enjoy the warm weather, they’re more likely to encounter snakes, which are also more active this time of year.

After being bit, Fisher said Southerlyn’s leg began to well up and change the color of her foot.

Since being in the hospital, Southerlyn received antivenin for the bite. Fisher confirmed that Southerlyn was checked out of the hospital and is at home recovering.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan previously reported that Copperhead venom is not as dangerous as venom from a rattlesnake.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you get bitten, it’s best to limit body movement to slow the spread of the venom, according to Thomas Floyd, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources.

What should you do if you encounter a snake? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources gives the following advice:

Try to identify it from a distance. The DNR’s website provides information on snakes of Georgia.

Give the snake space, and do not try to handle it. Most bites happen when a snake is cornered and defending itself.

If you believe a snake is venomous and in an area where it could be dangerous, contact a wildlife removal specialist. The DNR website has a list of resources.

“This girl is a trooper and has so many people praying for her she will be back to her sassy self in no time,” Fisher wrote on Facebook. “We want to thank everyone that has reached out to check on her and that has been praying for her!

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: