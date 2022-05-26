8-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in Uptown has been identified

Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
·2 min read

An 8-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside an Uptown apartment Wednesday later died and Chicago police have launched an investigation into her death.

Paramedics and police were called to the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue around 11 a.m. after getting a report a young girl inside the home was unresponsive, according to an online media notification from police.

The child was pronounced dead in her apartment at 11:23 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was identified as Amaria Osby, 8, of the same block where she was found, the agency said.

A 38-year-old woman also was found in the home and she was taken to nearby Weiss Hospital, where she had been reported in good condition. Police did not say what type of injuries the 38-year-old woman may have suffered.

The nature of the woman’s relationship with the 8-year-old wasn’t immediately clear.

An autopsy to determine Osby’s cause and manner of death was expected to be performed Thursday by the medical examiner’s office. Police have not said whether foul play is suspected nor did they provide information as to whether the girl suffered any obvious signs of injury.

The principal of a nearby elementary school in Uptown sent a letter home Wednesday informing students, parents and guardians a child enrolled at the school had died. The letter did not say the age or gender of the student and it was not immediately clear whether Osby attended the school.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students. The Chicago Public Schools’ Crisis Management Unit will work with our own counselor, social worker, and psychologist to provide grief counseling and support to students and staff members. If your child expresses any concern(s), please contact us so that we can provide additional support,” according to the letter.

Check back for updates.

