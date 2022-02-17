8-year-old girl dies in Glendale shooting; suspect still at large

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

An 8-year-old girl was shot multiple times and died while in a vehicle with her family in Glendale early Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after midnight, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Randy Stewart.

Officers arrived and found a shell casing on the street. Ten minutes later, they received a call from a man saying a woman was shot and they were at a hospital.

At the hospital, officers found out an 8-year-old girl was shot multiple times and died as a result of her injuries, Stewart said.

Police said, at this point in the investigation, they believe the 8-year-old girl was in a vehicle with her mother and 5-year-old sibling. The family went to pick up the mother's boyfriend at a parking lot near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The boyfriend had a verbal argument with a man off the roadway near the parking lot right as he was being picked up, police said.

The suspect then followed the family's vehicle as it pulled out of the parking lot.

Police said somewhere along Bethany Home Road, between 65th and 55th avenues, the suspect shot the family's vehicle multiple times. The suspect then fled the area, Stewart said.

No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved, but the suspect vehicle was a sedan.

The roadway was closed at Bethany Home Road between 67th and 55th Avenue and at 59th Avenue between Glendale Avenue and Camelback Road, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

This is a developing story.

