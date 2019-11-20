This 8-year-old girl was doing school work, and then she shot a 12-point buck

Kate Fortner, 8, of Foxworth took this big 12-point deer while hunting with her mother during youth season.

JACKSON, Miss. – An 8-year-old Mississippi girl was doing school work in a deer stand when her mother told her there was a buck nearby.

When the young hunter looked through her scope, something much bigger stepped into view.

Lisa Fortner of Foxworth knew there had been a good buck in the area where she and her daughter, Kate, were in the stand Nov. 15, but the only confirmed sightings of it were through game camera photos.

"We got in the stand about 4 o'clock," said Lisa Fortner. "She's homeschooled. We were sitting there doing some school papers."

Lisa was watching some deer in the field that were too far to shoot while her daughter did school work. Then a buck came out, close enough for a shot. Kate quietly got in position, looked through the scope and saw something else.

"Mama, there's a second one," Kate told her mother. "I'm going to shoot the second one."

Later she said: "He was bigger than the first one. I was shaking."

It was worse for her mother.

"I was a nervous wreck," Lisa said. "I was watching through binoculars, and they (the binoculars) were going in circles. I was super nervous. That was the biggest deer I've ever seen."

The buck was in range, but he and the other buck were headed toward the other deer in the distance and would soon be too far away for Kate to shoot. Lisa said she made a grunting sound and the buck stopped. He was broadside at 160 yards.

A range like that may seem a bit excessive for an 8-year-old, but not for Kate. Lisa said Kate had already harvested five deer before this hunt.

"For Christmas when she was 3, she received a .22 Crickett," Lisa said.

Kate learned to shoot with the tiny rifle and then graduated to a big game rifle and killed her first deer at 4 years old.

"When she was 4 we had a tripod, and the gun sat in the tripod," Lisa said. "She just swiveled it to where she needed to aim."

Now a seasoned hunter, Kate squeezed the trigger on her .308 Ruger rifle without the aid of a tripod and sent a bullet at the big-racked buck.

"He jumped and took off," Kate said. "He went about 80 yards and fell over."

The two gathered their gear and school work and went to find the deer. When they located him, Kate realized just how big the rack was.

"I was excited, really excited," Kate said. "I was jumping up and down and high-fiving. He was the biggest one I've ever killed."

For Lisa, the moment they got their hands on the 12-point buck was monumental.

"It was a surreal moment," Lisa said. "We were so happy. ... I was a proud mama at that moment.

So, what does an 8-year-old do after taking a buck bigger than most hunters do in a lifetime? Well, it's safe to say she already has new challenges in mind.

"When we got home she said, 'Now, I just want to shoot a mule deer and an elk,'" Lisa said.

