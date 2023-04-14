8-year-old girl expected to survive after being shot on Milwaukee's north side, police say

An 8-year-old girl was shot on Milwaukee's north side Thursday night, police say.

The girl is expected to survive and was treated for her injury at the scene, police said.

The incident took place in the 2800 block of North 11th Street around 8:45 p.m., according to police.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or via the P3 Tips app.

