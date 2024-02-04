8-year-old girl hit and killed when driver ignores school bus’s stop sign, GA cops say

A Georgia woman is facing charges after investigators say she fatally struck an 8-year-old girl about to board a school bus, officials told news outlets.

Georgia State Patrol says it happened in Henry County, near Atlanta, on Thursday, Feb. 1, Atlanta News First reported.

The bus was stopped, with its stop sign deployed and red lights flashing, when 25-year-old Kaylee Andre hit the young girl with her car, officials told the outlet.

Investigators say the girl was crossing the road to get to the bus when she was hit, WXIA reported.

The girl was flown to a hospital in Atlanta where she later died, officials told the station. The driver is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care.

While officials have not publicly identified the girl, Henry County Schools confirmed that she was a student at Rock Spring Elementary School, WSB-TV reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and family, and we are working to provide support to the school community,” the district wrote in a statement when the girl was hospitalized, according to the station.

