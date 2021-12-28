8-year-old girl hospitalized after bullet hits her during exercise class, Texas cops say

An 8-year-old girl was attending an exercise class at a Texas gym when authorities say she was grazed by a bullet.

The child was hit in the shoulder as “multiple shots were heard coming from the roadway area” outside of F.L.EX. Training Facility in Houston, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff’s office was called to the gym on Imperial Valley in north Houston the evening of Monday, Dec. 27, Gonzalez tweeted. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition as of about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Her mom and four other adults were inside the gym at the time of the shooting, KTRK reported, and investigators believe the bullet entered the gym through an open door. The shooting is still under investigation.

“The F.L.EX. Training Facility was established to enhance the way student-athletes approach training and human performance,” according to its website. “We offer everything needed to activate, educate and maximize a student-athlete’s potential on the court and off.”

Officer’s stray bullet kills girl trying on quinceañera dress with mom, CA cops say

Stray bullet kills 12-year-old playing in yard on Thanksgiving, California family says

Stray bullet kills man eating Thanksgiving dinner with family, Pennsylvania cops say