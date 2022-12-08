8-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting at North Richland Hills home, police say

North Richland Hills police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl on Wednesday night. She is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street just before 8 p.m., police said in a news release.

Dispatchers received several calls about shots fired in the area.

The child was hit by gunfire that came into her home from outside, police said.

Her parents drove her to the hospital, and her injuries were not believed to be life threatening. No other family members inside the home were injured.

Police are working to identify suspects and have not made any arrests.

If you have any information or tips related to this investigation, police ask that you contact criminal investigations at 817-427-7030 and reference case number 22N63306.