8-year-old girl killed by shot fired into Silverton home in drive-by shooting

An 8-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting at a Silverton residence late Monday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road at 11:40 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The girl was inside the residence when she was wounded by a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not identified the girl

Police have not provided any suspect information or description of a vehicle involved in the shooting.

The Enquirer will update this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Drive-by shooting in Silverton: 8-year-old girl killed