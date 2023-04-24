8-year-old girl seriously hurt when gunshot is fired into Charlotte home, CMPD says

An 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt when a gunshot tore through a northwest Charlotte home in the middle of the night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the child has not been released.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday, April 24, near the 2800 block of Burbank Drive. The neighborhood of single family homes is in the University Park area, off Lasalle Street.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a home that had been shot into and an 8-year-old female victim with life-threatening injuries,” CMPD said in a news release.

“MEDIC transported the victim to the hospital. The victim is currently in serious but stable condition.”

Investigators have not said if there is a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com

