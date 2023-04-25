‘We all started crying’: Young girl shot while sleeping in northwest Charlotte home

A young girl is in serious but stable condition after someone shot into a home in northwest Charlotte on Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Family members tell me 8-year-old Olivia remains in the hospital. She was sleeping when someone shot at her house. She has serious injuries and is awaiting surgery https://t.co/oNH8hlt04s pic.twitter.com/i4tkiwiinU — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 24, 2023

Officers said the shooting happened on Burbank Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Eight-year-old Olivia was sleeping the home when she was struck by a round. She had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Fragments of the bullet entered her brain.

On Monday, doctors were waiting for Olivia’s swelling to go down so she could undergo surgery.

‘We need to wake up’

“She went to sleep last night thinking she is going to get up this morning,” said Lucille Puckett, a community activist. “She should be riding a bicycle. She shouldn’t be in the hospital having surgery and this is going to impact her for the rest of her life.”

Puckett added, “We need to wake up.”

Several activists were at the Charlotte City County meeting later on Monday night.

Community organizations are trying to deter crime on the ground level.

“We have been dealing with a lot ever since Covid,” said Willis Draughn Jr., with Be You Be Great. “We separated communication. We separated how to deal with conflict resolution.”

“The violent crime -- it’s actually, it’s giving me sleepless nights,” said Jacqueline Richardson, with Private Friend, Inc.

City officials did not discuss the shooting.

However, Councilman Tariq Bokhari tweeted earlier that it is infuriating and the city needs to get its priorities straight.

Community shaken up

“I just saw police cars, all over the place,” neighbor Patricia Fee said told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura.

Story continues

ALSO READ: Arrest made in duplex shooting that killed Rock Hill mother, police say

“As soon as someone mentioned child, we all started crying,” another neighbor said.

People in the community hope the violence will stop.

“I don’t know what needs to be done, but I do know some lawmakers need to get together and brainstorm that and figure it out,” a neighbor said.

It is unclear why the shots were fired and no suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: “I am so happy’: Family of shooting victims react to suspects arrest)