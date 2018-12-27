Two children have died in US border custody this month. Before that, none in a decade. Why now?

On Christmas Eve, an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who suffered a cough, vomiting and fever died in U.S. custody at a New Mexico hospital. The boy, identified by Guatemalan officials as Felipe Gomez Alonzo, was the second child in three weeks to die while being detained near the U.S.-Mexico border by U.S. authorities.

Jakelin Caal, 7, also Guatemalan, died Dec. 8. at an El Paso children's hospital after being detained with her father and while preparing to travel by bus to a Border Patrol station in New Mexico.

The back-to-back deaths prompted an outcry from immigration activists, politicians and human rights groups and raised questions about the Trump administration policies that have separated children and parents and filled detention centers.

How did they die?

Felipe, along with his father, had been detained for a week after trying to cross the border illegally near El Paso on Dec. 18. Because of "capacity levels" in El Paso, they were moved to the Border Patrol station at Alamogordo, New Mexico, two days later, the CBP said. The next day, Felipe was sent to a hospital after a border agent noticed Felipe was coughing and had “glossy eyes,” the CBP said.

After being diagnosed with a cold and a fever, Felipe was prescribed amoxicillin and Ibuprofen. The CBP said he was held 90 minutes for observation and released Monday afternoon. That evening, he was sent back to the hospital with nausea and vomiting and died hours later.

Jakelin died two days after a grueling trip through the desert with her father along with 161 other migrants who had crossed the New Mexico border illegally. They were initially taken to a base in rural New Mexico that did not have running water, according to Democrats who visited it after the girl’s death.

Jakelin and her father were scheduled to travel by bus to a Border Patrol station in New Mexico when her father, Nery Gilberto Caal, told Border Patrol agents she was sick. She was taken to a children's hospital in El Paso where she died.

A Honduran mother and daughter, part of a caravan of thousands attempting to reach the U.S., stand next to a hole in the U.S.-Mexico border fence after speaking to a U.S. Border Patrol agent on the other side on Dec. 15, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. More

Are such deaths in U.S. custody common?

Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, tells "CBS This Morning" that the latest death is a "tragic loss" but also a "rare occurrence."

"It's been more than a decade that we've had a child pass away anywhere in a CBP process so this is just devastating for us," he says. "We've got over 1,500 emergency medical technicians that have been co-trained as law enforcement officers. They work every day to protect people that come into our custody."

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said six people have died while in Border Patrol custody during Fiscal Year 2018, which ended in September, but that none were children.

Nielsen's statistics were provided five days after her testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in which she was unable to say how many people had died in Department of Homeland Security custody.

"I don’t have an exact figure for you,” Nielsen replied to a question by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

Pressed again whether she had even a rough idea of many people had died in her department's custody, she said, “I will get back to you with the number.”

Why are there suddenly two deaths this month?

Rep. Joaquin Castro, of Texas, said many questions remain unanswered regarding the deaths, but noted the "lack of adequate medical supplies, equipment and resources" at CBP detention facilities to treat migrants and the agents working there.