8-year-old killed in Dayton shooting identified

The 8-year-old boy that died after a shooting in Dayton Sunday night has been identified.

Nolan Combs was identified Tuesday afternoon by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Melissa Hensley, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday night at the home where the shooting was reported, according to the coroner’s office. It’s unknown at this time if Hensley was shot.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fieldstone Drive on reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers received an emotional 911 call from a man who claimed to be the grandfather of the victim.

“Oh God, my daughter, I think my grandson’s been shot, I don’t even know what happened,” the caller tells dispatchers.

He told them he didn’t see anything because he was in the home’s basement.

Combs was taken from the scene to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers blocked off the street with crime scene tape and called in homicide detectives.

Montgomery County regional dispatch records indicate there was possibly a handgun and a shotgun in the home.

Dayton police have not commented about the circumstances of the shooting or whether they believe the shooting was intentional or accidental.

