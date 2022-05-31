8-year-old killed by man firing at passing vehicles, South Carolina cops say

An 8-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by a man randomly firing a gun at cars driving by his home, according to a South Carolina sheriff.

The child, a third-grader from New Hampshire, was on vacation with his family in South Carolina over Memorial Day weekend, according to a statement from the superintendent of the Portsmouth School Department in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The child’s father, who was driving the car, was struck in the leg and he and his son were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The boy, identified as Quarius Naqua Dunham, died at the hospital and the father’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting on May 28 in Florence, and arrested 40-year-old Charles Montgomery Allen after a brief standoff at his home.

He was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and four counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to the news release.

Investigators found that Allen was firing random rounds at passing vehicles with no apparent motive, the release says.

Florence is about 83 miles east of Columbia.

Stephen Zadravec, superintendent of the Portsmouth School Department, said that increased counseling would be available at district schools.

“An event like this touches our community as a whole,” the statement says. “Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

