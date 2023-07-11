8-year-old leads cops on car chase, then crashes into another car, Alabama police say

A police chase in Alabama ended when a stolen vehicle crashed and officers found a child at the wheel, police said.

Around 11 a.m. on July 11, officers with the Montgomery Police Department responded to a vehicle robbery call, Maj. Saba Coleman told McClatchy News in an email.

When officers arrived, they attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, Coleman said.

Police started to chase the vehicle, which traveled a short distance before crashing into another vehicle at an intersection, Coleman said. There were no injuries from the crash.

In the driver’s seat was an 8-year-old boy, Coleman said, and a weapon was found in the vehicle.

A witness told WSFA he followed the stolen car down the road and called police, only realizing a young boy was driving as they went down the road.

“Whenever I realized it was a little boy I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because (I) don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people,” the man told the outlet.

Police did not release specific charges against the child.

“An 8-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody, one weapon recovered, and charges are pending,” Coleman said.

