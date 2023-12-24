8-year-old raises over $500 to save sea turtles at Florida Aquarium, gets personal tour of rehabilitation center

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — An 8-year-old from Connecticut got a big holiday surprise Christmas Eve morning.

After raising more than $500 to help care for the sea turtles at the Florida Aquarium, she got a personal tour with biologists.

“Well, it all started with this purse,” Eliza Melman explained.

She pointed to a bag that was given to her with a $10 bill inside from her grandmother.

“I was like, ‘hmm, what can I do with this?'” she described. “She told me a story about the sea turtles, and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s so cool. I want to start raising money for that.'”

So she did, assembling what she calls “The Turtle Team.”

As of today, Melman has raised over $500 to help save the sea turtles.

To thank the “Turtle Team” for raising money and awareness of the aquarium’s mission, two biologists spoke with Melman and her friends on a Zoom call back in October, answering questions and giving them a virtual tour of the rehabilitation center.

“I think it’s very important,” said sea turtle biologist Alyssa Fessett. “A lot of us in the field, that’s how we got our passion, seeing stories like this.”

“But also knowing that anything you do can make a difference and help a larger group of animals,” she continued.

But they didn’t stop there.

Eliza was gifted a personal in-person tour of the center on Christmas Eve.

Question after question, she was able to see exactly where her hard-earned money was going, preparing her for yet another year of saving sea turtles.

“This year, we’re going to try to raise awareness,” Melman said. “We’re still going to be raising some money, but our focus is raising awareness.”

You can donate to the Florida Aquarium here.

