8-year-old riding scooter hit, killed by suspected drunken driver in Dallas, police say

An 8-year-old boy riding a scooter was killed Monday when he was hit by a suspected drunken driver on a Dallas street, Dallas police said Tuesday.

The name of the boy, who died at a Dallas hospital, has not been released by authorities.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested. Dallas police identified him as 30-year-old Miguel Martinez.

Police responded to the major accident just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Dilido Road.

Police said. Martinez was intoxicated and he was driving with a child in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Martinez faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

The investigation continued on Tuesday.